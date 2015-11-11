SINGAPORE Nov 12 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd reported an almost flat second-quarter net profit, as the impact from adverse currency movements offset the growing usage of mobile data across its markets.

Singtel, southeast Asia's biggest telecommunications operator, posted a net profit of S$1.03 billion ($725.5 million) for the three months ended September, compared with S$1.04 billion a year ago.

It posted a flattish underlying net profit of S$974 million, excluding one-time items.

Singtel derives the bulk of its revenue outside Singapore, making its earnings susceptible to currency changes. ($1 = 1.4197 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Chris Reese)