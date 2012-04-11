SINGAPORE, April 11 Singapore plans to accelerate the roll-out of fourth generation (4G) mobile networks so they will be available island-wide by the middle of 2016, according to a consultation paper issued by a government agency.

The plan, outlined by the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore (IDA) on Tuesday, involves reclaiming airwaves previously allocated for 2G mobile phone services.

The 2G rights held by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd unit SingTel Mobile, StarHub Ltd and M1 Ltd had been due to expire in March 2017.

Singapore, like many other places, suffers congestion on existing 3G networks because of the increasing use of smart devices such as Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy.

With 4G networks, about five times more data can be packed into the same amount of airwave or spectrum.

Auctions to allocate airwaves for 4G will likely take place in the first half of next year, the Straits Times newspaper said in a report on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Paul Tait and Michael Watson)