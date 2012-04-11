SINGAPORE, April 11 Singapore plans to
accelerate the roll-out of fourth generation (4G) mobile
networks so they will be available island-wide by the middle of
2016, according to a consultation paper issued by a government
agency.
The plan, outlined by the Infocomm Development Authority of
Singapore (IDA) on Tuesday, involves reclaiming airwaves
previously allocated for 2G mobile phone services.
The 2G rights held by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
unit SingTel Mobile, StarHub Ltd and M1 Ltd
had been due to expire in March 2017.
Singapore, like many other places, suffers congestion on
existing 3G networks because of the increasing use of smart
devices such as Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung
Electronics' Galaxy.
With 4G networks, about five times more data can be packed
into the same amount of airwave or spectrum.
Auctions to allocate airwaves for 4G will likely take place
in the first half of next year, the Straits Times newspaper said
in a report on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Paul Tait and Michael
Watson)