Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE Feb 12 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator, reported an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, on strong performance at home and higher contributions from its regional associates.
It posted a net profit of S$970 million ($713 million) for the three months ended December, compared with S$872 million a year ago.
The average forecast for net profit was S$917 million by three analysts polled by Reuters.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order