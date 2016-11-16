SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Reuters) - Singapore said on Wednesday a unit of Australia's TPG Telecom and MyRepublic Ltd have qualified to participate in an upcoming airwaves auction that could bring in a fourth telecoms operator in the city-state.

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority also said newly formed company airYotta Pte Ltd did not qualify for the auction.

Three firms had submitted expressions of interest - TPG Telecom Pte Ltd, airYotta Pte Ltd and fibre broadband services provider MyRepublic.

Singapore currently has three telecommunications network operators - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, M1 Ltd and StarHub Ltd - and the government has been seeking to increase competition. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)