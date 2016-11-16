Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Reuters) - Singapore said on Wednesday a unit of Australia's TPG Telecom and MyRepublic Ltd have qualified to participate in an upcoming airwaves auction that could bring in a fourth telecoms operator in the city-state.
Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority also said newly formed company airYotta Pte Ltd did not qualify for the auction.
Three firms had submitted expressions of interest - TPG Telecom Pte Ltd, airYotta Pte Ltd and fibre broadband services provider MyRepublic.
Singapore currently has three telecommunications network operators - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, M1 Ltd and StarHub Ltd - and the government has been seeking to increase competition. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)