SINGAPORE Dec 22 Passenger traffic in
Singapore's Changi Airport rose 7.4 percent in November from a
year ago, helped by stronger numbers from Northeast Asia and the
Middle East, the city-state's airport operator said on Thursday.
Passengers traffic reached 3.89 million in November, the
Changi Airport Group said in a statement. The passenger growth
was slower compared to October's 8.3 percent year-on-year
increase.
Budget travel contributed the biggest growth with a 27.2
percent jump in November from the year-ago period. Passenger
traffic on full-service carriers grew only 1.9 percent.
Changi Airport Group said that its cargo handling volume saw
an increase of 4.6 percent in November from the year-ago period
with 160,200 tonnes handled.
Singapore's Changi Airport serves over 100 airlines and is a
base for several carriers including Singapore Airlines
, Tiger Airways and Qantas' JetStar
Asia.
