SINGAPORE, March 27 Singapore expects overseas visitor arrivals to grow at a slower pace of between 2.8 and 7.6 percent this year, hurt by a tight domestic labour market that has made it harder for firms to expand, the Singapore Tourism Board said on Wednesday.
The city-state hopes to attract 14.8 to 15.5 million visitors this year, which is an increase from last year's estimated 14.4 million, STB said.
STB is targeting tourism receipts of S$23.5 billion ($18.9 billion) to S$24.5 billion this year, up from last year's estimate of S$23 billion.
Visitor arrivals rose by 9.1 percent in 2012 over 2011, while tourism receipts grew around 3 percent to S$23 billion.
Singapore is becoming a playground for Asia's rich, helped by the opening of two multi-billion-dollar casino-resorts as well as high-end clubs and restaurants helmed by Michelin-starred chefs.
Visitor arrivals grew 13.1 percent in 2011. In 2010, the year Singapore's two casinos opened, visitor arrivals soared by 20.2 percent. ($1 = 1.2408 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
