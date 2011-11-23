SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Passenger traffic in Singapore's Changi Airport rose 8.3 percent in October from a year ago, helped by stronger numbers from Northeast and South Asia, the city-state's airport operator said on Wednesday.

Passengers traffic in October reached 3.88 million in October, the Changi Airport Group said in a statement. The passenger growth in October was slower compared to September's 12.5 percent increase.

Budget travel contributed the biggest growth with a 24.8 percent jump in October from the year-ago period. Passenger traffic on full service carriers grew only 3.2 percent.

Changi Airport Group said that its cargo handling volume saw an increase of 0.4 percent in October from the year-ago period with 163,100 tonnes handled.

Singapore's Changi Airport serves 100 airlines with more than 6,100 weekly flights.

Oct 2011 Oct 2010 Pct change Passengers 3,878,788 3,581,850 8.3 Cargo 163,114 162,408 0.4

Note: Cargo data measured in tonnes. (Reporting by Cerelia Lim and Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)