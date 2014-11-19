BRIEF-Company For Cooperative Insurance EGM approves capital increase
* EGM approves capital increase to 1.25 billion riyals from 1 billion riyals Source:(http://bit.ly/2n5Z9Pj) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Nov 19 Singapore's Universal Terminal has begun pre-marketing the business trust initial public offering of its oil storage terminals that is looking to raise up to S$1 billion ($767.9 million), IFR reported.
Pre-marketing will continue for two weeks, with book- building expected to start on Dec. 4 and listing targeted for Dec. 18, according to two people involved in the deal.
Universal Terminal is based on Singapore's Jurong Island and describes itself as one of the largest independent oil storage terminals in Asia.
DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the joint global coordinators of the IPO. (1 US dollar = 1.3023 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Indonesian banks face a number of short-term risks that could still add to pressure on their performance this year Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 22 (Fitch) A likely pick-up in Indonesia's economy could translate in stronger bank performance over the medium term, says Fitch Ratings. However, asset quality and profitability may still remain under pressure over the next few quarters - and, for now, the sector remains on negative outlook. Indonesia's economic outlook is slowly improving. We expect real GDP growth to accelerate to 5.3% in 2017, from 5.0%