By Kevin Lim and Pedja Stanisic
SINGAPORE May 22 The parents of an American
engineer found dead in Singapore last year said on Wednesday
they will not take part in the rest of a coroner's inquiry into
his death, which they say was linked to a project involving the
transfer of sensitive technology to China.
In a statement, Rick and Mary Todd said they had lost
confidence in the system investigating the death of their
31-year-old son, Shane, who was found hanging from a door in his
Singapore apartment last June.
"What has made us say that we can no longer stay here is the
testimony from the beginning saying they are always only looking
at suicide, never murder," Rick Todd told Reuters Television.
"The outcome was pre-determined."
The parents did not appear in court on Wednesday, the day
after a U.S. medical examiner they had hired retracted an
earlier statement that Todd had been garrotted.
Todd's parents believe he was murdered over what they said
was his involvement in a project between Singapore's Institute
of Microelectronics (IME) and Chinese telecommunications giant
Huawei. Todd had previously worked for the institute.
During the inquiry, which began on May 13, Singapore
government lawyers presented forensic reports that showed Todd
died by hanging based on injuries around his neck.
Their findings were backed by two U.S. pathologists, who
said the manner of death pointed to suicide. U.S. medical
examiners, besides reporting on the injury, are also required to
provide an opinion about the cause of death.
Singapore's foreign minister, K. Shanmugam, said "the state
is committed to presenting all of the evidence" and the
conclusions would be left to the coroner to decide.
"We hope that they (the Todds) will take part but, if they
don't, it is regrettable," Shanmugam, who is also the law
minister, told a news conference. "All of this has come after
their primary witness has withdrawn his statements."
The Todds walked out of the hearing on Tuesday after the
presiding coroner refused their request to delay testimony by a
witness so that they could go through it.
COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION
Todd's death has become a political issue, with Senator Max
Baucus, who represents his home state of Montana, pressing for
more American involvement in the investigation.
"Our next step from today is using the court of public
opinion," Rick Todd said. "If our government wants to talk about
industrial espionage and murder, we're more than willing to
help."
Under Singapore law, a coroner's inquiry is needed for
deaths that are not a result of illness. The state presents
evidence and family members are allowed to question witnesses
either directly or through their lawyers.
Edward Adelstein, the U.S. medical examiner hired by the
Todds, said during cross-examination on Tuesday he based his
earlier finding of garrotting on photographs from the parents.
Testifying via Skype, Adelstein said he had not physically
examined the body and changed his mind about the cause of death
after reviewing evidence provided by Singapore authorities
showing no signs of broken blood vessels in the neck that would
have been consistent with strangulation by a wire or cord.
Adelstein insisted Todd was probably dead before he was
hanged after being "tasered" or strangled in a "carotid armlock"
but acknowledged he could not show any evidence to support that.
The Todds' belief their son was murdered stemmed from
documents on a hard disk drive they said they found in his
apartment. He had been researching an advanced semiconductor
material called gallium nitride (GaN).
Both Todd's former employer IME and Huawei have said they
did not proceed beyond initial discussions into a possible
project involving GaN, which can be used in equipment ranging
from mobile phone base stations to military radars.
Huawei has been blocked from some projects in Australia and
is deemed a security risk by the U.S. Congress on the grounds
that its equipment could be used for spying.