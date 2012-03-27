SINGAPORE, March 27 A Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) Airbus A380 aircraft was forced to turn back to Singapore earlier on Tuesday after encountering a problem with one of its engines.

"SQ26 from Singapore to Frankfurt turned back to Singapore about 2 hour 55 minutes into the flight, after the crew reported a problem with one of the aircraft's four engines," an SIA spokeswoman said.

The plane, which left Singapore at 00:05 am local time (1605 GMT), landed without incident, she added. The affected passengers were put on a replacement flight that has since left Singapore for the German city.

SIA said its crew reported an engine surge and the engine will undergo thorough inspections in consultation with engine maker Rolls-Royce.

SIA, Singapore's flag carrier, is one of the biggest users of the A380 superjumbo, with 16 of the aircraft in service and three more scheduled for delivery this year.

The superjumbo has been affected by a number of technical problems including minor cracks on part of its wings.

In late 2010, one of the engines on a Qantas Airways Ltd A380 exploded in mid-air over Indonesia, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Singapore.

The accident prompted the Australian carrier to ground its entire superjumbo fleet for nearly a month. (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Harry Suhartono)