SINGAPORE Oct 25 Singapore Airlines Ltd
will unveil the name of its new low-cost carrier and
some of the destinations it will fly to on November 1, the
company said on Tuesday.
SIA, the world's second-largest airline by market value, has
provided little information about the new carrier, although the
Straits Times newspaper has said it will start operations in
April with one Boeing 777-200 aircraft.
The new long-haul carrier plans to operate 14 aircraft by
mid-2016, the paper added.
SIA is already the largest shareholder in short-haul budget
carrier Tiger Airways Holdings , and the new long-haul
carrier will enable it to better compete with rivals such as
AirAsia and JetStar, a unit of Qantas .
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)