SINGAPORE Nov 2 Singapore Airlines,
the world's second-largest carrier by market capitalisation,
posted a 54 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Friday as
margins continued to be weak amid uncertain economic conditions
in North America and Europe.
SIA earned S$90 million ($73.76 million) in the three months
ended September, down from S$194 million a year earlier. The
results were, however, in line with the S$93 million average
forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters and better than the
S$78 million net profit achieved in the April-June quarter.
"The continuing European economic crisis is dampening global
business confidence, exerting downward pressure on loads and
yields of both passenger and cargo businesses," the Singapore
flag carrier said in a statement.
"These challenging market conditions are exacerbated by high
and volatile jet fuel prices," it added.
SIA cut its interim dividend to 6 Singapore cents for the
half year ended September, down from the previous year's 10
Singapore cents.
SIA's profits have been crimped in recent quarters by high
fuel costs and increased competition from Middle Eastern
carriers such as Emirates on longer routes at a time
when passengers in the West have become more cost-conscious.
Within Asia, the carrier is facing heightened competition
from budget carriers such as Malaysia's AirAsia and
Qantas Airways' JetStar unit.
($1 = 1.2202 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Kevin Lim; Editing by Matt
Driskill)