SINGAPORE Oct 20 Singapore Airlines Ltd and the union representing its pilots have referred a dispute over flying allowances to the city-state's Industrial Arbitration Court, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

The paper said pilots working for SIA's regional subsidiary SilkAir want to be paid a flying allowance based on the actual number of hours they are on duty, rather than from the time the flight departs to the time it reaches its destination.

The dispute will be heard in court on Friday, the paper added.

News of the latest industrial dispute affecting SIA comes just after the Singapore flag carrier and its pilots' union settled a dispute over pay increases this week.

SilkAir could not be immmediately contacted to comment on the report. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ron Popeski)