SINGAPORE Oct 20 Singapore Airlines Ltd
and the union representing its pilots have referred a
dispute over flying allowances to the city-state's Industrial
Arbitration Court, the Straits Times newspaper reported on
Thursday.
The paper said pilots working for SIA's regional subsidiary
SilkAir want to be paid a flying allowance based on the actual
number of hours they are on duty, rather than from the time the
flight departs to the time it reaches its destination.
The dispute will be heard in court on Friday, the paper
added.
News of the latest industrial dispute affecting SIA comes
just after the Singapore flag carrier and its pilots' union
settled a dispute over pay increases this week.
SilkAir could not be immmediately contacted to comment on
the report.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ron Popeski)