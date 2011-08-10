SINGAPORE Aug 10 Singapore Airlines said on Wednesday it has agreed to order eight more Boeing 777-300ERs worth $2.3 billion at list prices to support its growth plans.

The aircraft will be operated on medium and long-haul routes and deliveries are scheduled to begin in the 2013/2014 financial year, the airline said in a statement.

