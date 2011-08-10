BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong announces $144 million investment
SINGAPORE Aug 10 Singapore Airlines said on Wednesday it has agreed to order eight more Boeing 777-300ERs worth $2.3 billion at list prices to support its growth plans.
The aircraft will be operated on medium and long-haul routes and deliveries are scheduled to begin in the 2013/2014 financial year, the airline said in a statement.
* Cemex and GCC announce pricing of 15.6% stake in grupo cementos de chihuahua
* Effective Feb 9, 2017, steris plc completed divestiture of Synergy Health Textiel Service B.V. and its subsidiaries - SEC filing