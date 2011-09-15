SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA)
, the world's second-largest carrier by market value,
filled 66.4 percent of the space available on its planes for
passengers and cargo in August, down from 68 percent in the same
period a year earlier.
The airline, controlled by Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Pte , said its capacity rose 5.1 percent to 9.5
billion seat-km last month from 9 billion seat-km a year
earlier.
Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*
Aug 2011 Aug 2010 Change
Overall load factor 66.4 68.0 -1.6 pts
Passenger load factor 76.6 78.1 -1.5 pts
Cargo load factor 62.3 62.5 -0.2 pts
Passengers carried 1.391 mln 1.361 mln 2.2 pct
* load factor in percent
