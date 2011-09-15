SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) , the world's second-largest carrier by market value, filled 66.4 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in August, down from 68 percent in the same period a year earlier.

The airline, controlled by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte , said its capacity rose 5.1 percent to 9.5 billion seat-km last month from 9 billion seat-km a year earlier.

Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*

Aug 2011 Aug 2010 Change Overall load factor 66.4 68.0 -1.6 pts Passenger load factor 76.6 78.1 -1.5 pts Cargo load factor 62.3 62.5 -0.2 pts Passengers carried 1.391 mln 1.361 mln 2.2 pct * load factor in percent (Reporting by Charmian Kok. Editing by Jason Szep)