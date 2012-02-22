* SIA Cargo has operating loss in the past three quarters
By Harry Suhartono and Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Singapore Airlines Ltd
cut its cargo capacity by 20 percent as global
economic slowdown led to persistent weakness in demand and high
jet fuel prices piled pressure on its profitability.
The move came after rival Cathay Pacific, the
world's largest air cargo carrier, said last week it expected
the cargo market to remain weak throughout the first half of
this year before improving in the second half.
Weak demand also hit sea-borne cargo, a barometer for global
trade. Singapore-based Neptune Orient Lines Ltd, the
world's sixth largest container shipping firm, reported on
Wednesday a wider than expected fourth quarter net loss of $320
million.
"Cargo demand over the last year has been very weak.
Airlines are still running their cargo schedules a little too
high and load factors have been falling for some time now," said
Andrew Orchard, an analyst at RBS.
"Twenty percent is quite a hefty amount. SIA has seen their
cargo (business) hold up better than some of their peers, like
some Chinese airlines. So it's a little surprising that they've
decided to take such a drastic step."
SIA Cargo, which operates 13 Boeing 747-400 freighters, said
the capacity reductions were implemented recently and would
continue into the northern summer operating season which starts
late next month.
The carrier has reported operating losses in the past three
quarters.
"With no improvement expected in the first half of this
calendar year, and with stubbornly high fuel prices pushing up
costs, we have taken appropriate action to reduce our freighter
operations to better match capacity to demand," SIA cargo
president Tan Kai Ping said in a statement on Wednesday.
Singapore Airlines spokesman Nicholas Ionides said
operational resources had been scaled back through natural
attrition but there were no layoffs within the airline.
Despite the weak cargo market, Boeing Co said some
customers were still ordering cargo planes as they hoped the
market would recover when they take delivery.
"The cargo market is soft -- you know that it has been flat
over the past 12 months. We think it will pick up towards the
end of the year," Jim Albaugh, president and chief executive
officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said on Wednesday.
"We also have buyers who recognised if they order a
freighter today it will be three to four years before they get
it and I think they are assuming the market will come back, just
as we are."
Earlier this month, Singapore Airlines posted a 53 percent
drop in its third quarter net profit and expects further
deterioration in its business due to sluggish demand and rising
fuel costs.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Lim and Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Nick Macfie)