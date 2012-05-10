By Harry Suhartono
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE May 10 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA),
the world's No.2 carrier by market value, will focus on flights
to smaller Asian cities as a weak global economy batters demand
on long-haul routes and competition from premium airlines
intensifies.
SIA, which posted its first quarterly loss in more
than two years on Wednesday, has been hammered by rising fuel
costs and slower cargo and passenger volumes on routes to Europe
and the United States.
Middle Eastern carriers such as Emirates and
Qatar Airways have also been grabbing a bigger share of premium
passengers with high service standards, attractive deals and
gleaming new planes.
"The results highlight SIA's lack of pricing power and
erosion of brand value," brokerage UOB KayHian said in a report.
"The decline in yields appears to indicate that the brand
differentiation that SIA has enjoyed has finally eroded."
SIA, which has promoted itself as a prestigious global
airline over the years, will focus on the network of Asian
cities served by its regional arm SilkAir.
"SilkAir is very much part of SIA, and we have to leverage
SIA's long haul (network) to connect into SilkAir's regional
routes," said SIA's Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong, who took
charge in January last year.
SilkAir's network of cities, which include Xiamen, Bangalore
and Koh Samui, would strengthen connections for customers,
encouraging them to choose the SIA group for their entire trip
instead of hopping onto budget carriers, Goh told reporters and
analysts at a briefing on Thursday.
SIA, 56 percent owned by Singapore sovereign investor
Temasek Holdings, has missed analysts' earnings
forecasts for five consecutive quarters.
The airline's new medium-to-long haul budget carrier "Scoot"
will start flying in June to destinations such as Sydney,
Bangkok and Tianjin, putting it head on with Qantas' Jetstar and
Air Asia X.
It would also compete with its bigger affiliate Tiger
Airways Holdings Ltd in one sector.
"The key risk in this particular cycle would be Scoot
actually," said China Construction Bank (CCB) analyst Timothy M.
Bacchus.
"It is a new departure for them, and all four airlines --
SIA, SilkAir, Tiger and Scoot -- will be in that same market."
SILKAIR'S SURPRISE GROWTH
SilkAir will expand its capacity at a faster pace of 22
percent in the year to March 2013 compared with SIA's 3 percent,
and is seeking proposals to buy next-generation single-aisle
jets from Boeing or Airbus.
"SilkAir continues to positively surprise me. A couple of
years ago, we were wondering whether its position in the market
is sustainable given the growth of low-cost carriers on
short-haul routes," said CLSA analyst Robert Bruce.
"But now it has shown there is a good demand in the market."
SilkAir contributed S$105 million ($83.76 million) to the
SIA Group's 2011/12 operating profit of S$286 million that was
eroded by a loss of S$119 million from its cargo operations.
Asia would be SIA's main focus for the next one or two
years, a similar strategy adopted by Cathay Pacific,
CCB's Bacchus said.
"It is the same story with what Cathay is actually doing
with Dragon Air. They are pushing up capacity of Dragon Air and
pulling down the main line. It is a function of weakness in
Europe and United States, so the near-term focus has to be
Asia."
On Thursday, Emirates reported a 72 percent profit drop in
the year ended March 31, hit by fuel prices.
Its passenger seat factor came in at 80 percent, compared
with SIA's passenger load factor of 77.4 for the same period.
($1 = 1.2536 Singapore dollars)
(Editing by Anshuman Daga and Ryan Woo)