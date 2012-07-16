SINGAPORE, July 16 Singapore Airlines filled 69.9 percent of the available space on its planes in June, higher than the 66.9 percent in May and the 68.6 percent a year earlier.

The passenger load factor rose to 83 percent in June from 78.8 percent a year earlier but the cargo load factor fell to 63.1 percent from 64.0 percent, SIA said on Monday.

SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a decline of 0.4 percentage points in its passenger load factor to 78.7 percent from a year earlier.

Singapore Airlines is due to report quarterly earnings on July 25. Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*

June 2012 May 2012 June 2011 Change Y/Y Overall load 69.9 66.9 68.6 1.3 pts factor Passenger load 83.0 75.8 78.8 4.2 pts factor ** Cargo load factor 63.1 62.8 64.0 -0.9 pt Passengers 1.54 1.457 1.402 9.8 pct carried *** * load factor in percent ** refers to SIA only, measured in millions, percentage change *** millions (Reporting by Charmian Kok)