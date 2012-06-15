SINGAPORE, June 15 Singapore Airlines (SIA) filled 66.9 percent of the available space on its planes in May, lower than the 68.5 percent in April and slightly below the 67.4 percent a year earlier.

The passenger load factor rose to 75.8 percent from 73.6 percent a year earlier, while the cargo load factor fell to 62.8 percent from 64.7 percent, SIA said on Friday.

SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a decline of 1.7 percentage points in its passenger load factor to 73.2 percent from a year earlier.

Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*

May 2012 April 2012 May 2011 Change Y/Y Overall load factor 66.9 68.5 67.4 -0.5 pt Passenger load 75.8 79.7 73.6 +2.2 pts factor ** Cargo load factor 62.8 62.6 64.7 -1.9 pts Passengers carried 1.457 1.502 1.367 +6.6 pct ***

* load factor in percent

** refers to SIA only, measured in millions, percentage change

*** millions (Reporting by Leonard How; Editing by Kevin Lim)