Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
SINGAPORE, June 15 Singapore Airlines (SIA) filled 66.9 percent of the available space on its planes in May, lower than the 68.5 percent in April and slightly below the 67.4 percent a year earlier.
The passenger load factor rose to 75.8 percent from 73.6 percent a year earlier, while the cargo load factor fell to 62.8 percent from 64.7 percent, SIA said on Friday.
SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a decline of 1.7 percentage points in its passenger load factor to 73.2 percent from a year earlier.
Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*
May 2012 April 2012 May 2011 Change Y/Y Overall load factor 66.9 68.5 67.4 -0.5 pt Passenger load 75.8 79.7 73.6 +2.2 pts factor ** Cargo load factor 62.8 62.6 64.7 -1.9 pts Passengers carried 1.457 1.502 1.367 +6.6 pct ***
* load factor in percent
** refers to SIA only, measured in millions, percentage change
*** millions (Reporting by Leonard How; Editing by Kevin Lim)
Feb 13 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it plans to launch a cash tender offer to buy up to an additional 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV's stock at 53 Mexican pesos per share, valuing the deal at about $590 million.
TAIPEI, Feb 13 At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed on a highway near Taipei on Monday night, with Taiwanese television footage showing the bus careening toward a road barrier at a highway curve before flipping on its side.