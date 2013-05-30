UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SINGAPORE May 30 Singapore Airlines has ordered 30 Airbus and 30 Boeing aircraft in a deal valued at more than $17 billion, among the biggest in the airline's history.
The deal makes Singapore Airlines the launch customer for a proposed stretched version of the 787 Dreamliner, boosting Boeing's plans to offer a 320-seat aircraft designed for crowded intra-Asian routes. The order is subject to Boeing deciding to go ahead with the project, the airline said.
The carefully balanced deal also offers a tentative endorsement of the largest version of Airbus's future A350 -- the 350-seat A350-1000 -- which aims to compete with Boeing's successful 777 mini-jumbo. Singapore Airlines said it had the option to convert some of its orders for the main A350-900 model to the larger A350-1000.
Singapore Airlines already had 40 A350-900s on order.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.