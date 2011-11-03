* Q2 net profit S$194 mln vs S$194.8 mln consensus
* Says passenger, cargo yields to remain under pressure
* SIA shares down 1.7 pct ahead of announcement
(Adds details, background)
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Singapore Airlines Ltd
(SIA), the world's second largest carrier by market
value, posted on Thursday a 49 percent drop in second quarter
net profit due to high jet fuel prices and said yields will
remain under pressure.
The global airlines industry, which only recovered from its
worst-ever downturn last year, is facing new headwinds such as
rising jet fuel prices and economic uncertainties in Europe and
United States.
"The prevailing economic uncertainty and weak consumer
confidence are impacting demand for air transportation. Advance
passenger bookings are showing signs of weakness, particularly
in Europe and the United States," SIA said in a statement.
"Global purchasing manager indices (PMIs) have also fallen,
pointing to weaker demand for air freight. Both passenger and
cargo yields are therefore expected to remain under pressure."
Analysts have said SIA's market position has also been
undermined by the rise of Middle Eastern rivals such as Emirates
for long-haul routes, and aggressive expansion of budget
carriers like AirAsia Bhd and Qantas Airways Ltd's
JetStar on shorter flights.
The airline, about 55 percent owned by Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings , earned S$194 million
($152.7 million) for the three month ended September compared to
S$380 million a year ago.
Its quarterly earnings was inline with the average forecast
of S$194.8 million by four analysts polled by Reuters.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently
raised its 2011 profit forecast for the airline industry to $6.9
billion from $4.0 billion, but the grouping expects the
industry's profit to fall by 29 percent next year.
IATA said in a statement on Thursday that the pace of
passenger yield improvements in the third quarter has slowed but
was still moving upwards.
SIA said fuel costs rose 35 percent in the first half from a
year ago to S$747 million and cut its interim dividend to 10
Singapore cents from 20 cents previously.
Its shares ended 1.7 percent lower on Thursday. The results
came after the end of trading hours.
($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono and Charmian Kok; Editing by
Kevin Lim)