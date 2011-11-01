(Refiles to correct spelling)

SINGAPORE Nov 1 Singapore Airlines's new long-haul budget carrier will be named "Scoot" with takeoff set for mid-2012, the new budget carrier said on Tuesday.

The new carrier, the brainchild of SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong, will fly to cities in China and Australia. It will operate a fleet of second-hand Boeing 777-200 jets and charge up to 40 percent less than full-serviced airlines.

Some analysts had previously described the planned long-haul budget services as key to SIA's attempt to grow its business amid fierce competition from budget airlines such as Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd and Qantas Airways Ltd's JetStar.

"We are not a substitution of SIA, our mission is to bring incremental traffic to the SIA group," Scoot Chief Executive Campbell Wilson, an SIA employee for more than 15 years, told a media briefing.

Scoot, wholly owned by SIA, the world's second largest airline by market value, will eventually acquire a total of 14 used Boeing 777-200 passenger jets from its parent and offer flights to Europe as well. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)