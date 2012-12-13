* SIA bets on multi-brand strategy to boost growth
* Cash pile gives room for acquisitions
* Minority stakes in airlines hasn't worked out well
* No quick recovery seen in Europe and U.S. markets
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Cash-rich Singapore Airlines
Ltd will likely need acquisitions or more partnerships as it
reshapes its strategy to tap into the fast growing Asian markets
and to counter stiff competition from Middle Eastern carriers.
SIA's cash pile stands at S$4.7 billion ($3.85 billion), and
that is set to increase after it agreed to sell a 49 percent
stake in Virgin Atlantic to Delta Air Lines for $360
million. SIA had written off the investment after purchasing the
stake in 2000.
China and India, with their combined population of about 2.6
billion people, are obvious growth markets to tap. SIA has tried
to buy into the two countries' carriers previously, without
success.
"India is opening up, and the airlines there are quite
distressed, so it could be one possible area," said Derrick
Heng, an analyst at Phillip Securities.
"SIA is more than capable of funding their acquisitions with
a strong balance sheet and whatever cash flows will come from
the sale of Virgin Atlantic," he said.
Singapore Airlines is also taking on low cost rivals with
the launch of its own budget carrier, Scoot, and is expanding
this line of business across the region.
SIA, the world's second largest airline with a
market value of $10.7 billion, is controlled by state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd.
The stake sale in Virgin Atlantic underlines the carrier's
shift away from Europe and the U.S. and back to Asia.
SIA says the outlook remains grim as Europe and the United
States remain mired in an economic crisis.
The company's profit and growth are on the decline. The
business slowdown has recently forced SIA to cut flying hours
for junior pilots, but it has been ordering aircraft and looking
beyond the lean times.
"It's basically surviving this period where global
conditions are not very good, and where their strategy is taking
time to bed down in Asia," said Brendan Sobie, chief analyst for
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, an industry consultancy.
"They are not going to necessarily lose money, they are not
going to be incredibly profitable, but they have the big cash
obviously in the bank to wait. It's not like desperation or
anything."
CHINA, INDIA IN FOCUS
SIA's Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong, who took charge in
January 2011, has said the carrier needs to again target China
and India.
SIA bid for a stake in China Eastern Airlines
five years ago with Temasek, but its offer was rejected by
minority shareholders of the Chinese airline.
SIA had also bid for a stake in Indian Airlines in 2000 with
the Tata group but then pulled out.
In September, India changed its foreign direct investment
policy to allow foreign carriers to buy stakes of up to 49
percent in domestic airlines in a bid to woo investment back.
Even with the economic slowdown in China this year, domestic
demand is still growing at 10 percent, the International Air
Transport Association says. Millions of new passengers from the
country's rising middle class are taking to the skies each year.
"We'd like to grow more in China and India, but there are
some limitations to operations in both those countries," said
SIA spokesman Nicholas Ionides, referring to traffic rights in
India and airport slots in parts of China.
Though SIA needs acquisitions, it has to reconsider its past
strategy such as taking a minority stake in Virgin Atlantic.
"Unless you can acquire somebody, either in your own home
market or within a regional block where you can actually gain
access to control, a minority shareholder in other airlines is
generally a recipe for disaster. And if any should know that, it
should be SIA," said Timothy Ross, an analyst at Credit Suisse.
Shares of SIA have gained 7 percent so far this in a broader
market up 19 percent.
SIA is turning to regional cities to tap growth, as Middle
Eastern carriers such as Emirates and Qatar Airways
grab more market share by enhancing their luxury services, while
keeping prices more affordable.
Within Asia, margins have also come under pressure due to
the rise of budget carriers such as Malaysia's AirAsia
.
SIA, best known for its premium services, has taken low cost
airlines head on by launching Scoot, but it might take years
before the start-up delivers any meaningful financial returns to
the group.
Scoot to plies middle distance routes between Singapore and
countries such as China and Australia. SIA has also said it will
buy a 10 percent stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd
for A$105 million ($109 million) to increase pressure on rival
Qantas Airways.
"The biggest change is the low cost and multi brand
strategy, focusing more on Silk Air, launching Scoot and
increasing their involvement in Tiger," said Sobie.
With all of SIA's operations fully consolidated under the
group except Tiger Airways Ltd, SIA could fully
privatise the budget carrier. Tiger is currently 33 percent
owned by SIA, while Scoot and SilkAir are fully owned.