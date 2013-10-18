SINGAPORE Oct 18 The Singapore Exchange Ltd
on Friday said it has removed trading curbs on the
shares of Blumont Group Ltd, Asiasons Capital Ltd
and LionGold Corp Ltd - interlinked
companies whose share prices fell steeply this month.
SGX suspended trading in the three stocks on Oct 4. after a
drop in their prices and then declared them "designated
securities," meaning traders cannot short-sell them and must pay
for any purchases with cash up front.
In a statement late on Friday, SGX said it will continue to
monitor the trading of all three stocks. The trading curbs will
be lifted effective Monday.
The exchange has faced criticism in the local media this
month over complaints that it stepped in late to tame price
swings in the three companies. Blumont lost nearly $5 billion in
market value after a steep rise earlier this year.
