SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Singapore Exchange said it is bringing in tougher corporate governance rules at the end of September, requiring companies to disclose more information about their internal controls and legal representatives.

The new rules, which follow a public consultation in late 2009, come as investors grow increasingly suspicious about the accounting practices of foreign-based firms.

Companies which have a legal representative, a common practice among China-based firms, will have to disclose the name of that person and the risks relating to their appointment including how much authority is concentrated in their hands.

Singapore has around 150 Chinese firms listed on its exchange, a small number of which have become the subject of accounting scandals.

Other rules will require a company to have a robust system of internal controls to deal with financial, operational and compliance risks. Companies will also have to disclose if a controlling shareholder has pledged any shares as part of a loan covenant.

The exchange is undergoing a series of changes to its corporate governance requirements. It is also currently considering making all companies with a primary listing in Singapore hold their annual general meeting in the city-state unless their home jurisdiction prohibits it.