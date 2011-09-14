SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Singapore Exchange
said it is bringing in tougher corporate governance rules at the
end of September, requiring companies to disclose more
information about their internal controls and legal
representatives.
The new rules, which follow a public consultation in late
2009, come as investors grow increasingly suspicious about the
accounting practices of foreign-based firms.
Companies which have a legal representative, a common
practice among China-based firms, will have to disclose the name
of that person and the risks relating to their appointment
including how much authority is concentrated in their hands.
Singapore has around 150 Chinese firms listed on its
exchange, a small number of which have become the subject of
accounting scandals.
Other rules will require a company to have a robust system
of internal controls to deal with financial, operational and
compliance risks. Companies will also have to disclose if a
controlling shareholder has pledged any shares as part of a loan
covenant.
The exchange is undergoing a series of changes to its
corporate governance requirements. It is also currently
considering making all companies with a primary listing in
Singapore hold their annual general meeting in the city-state
unless their home jurisdiction prohibits it.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)