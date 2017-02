SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Trading on Singapore's stock exchange was disrupted for about half an hour on Wednesday but has since resumed, several brokers told Reuters.

The brokers, from three different firms, were told by their houses that the Singapore Exchange's trading system was experiencing technical issues and that the problem was industry-wide.

Trades could not be executed from around 0520 GMT to 0550 GMT, two brokers said.

SGX could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)