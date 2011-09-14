(updates with SGX statement)

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Singapore Exchange , Asia's second-largest listed bourse, said on Wednesday that technical difficulties in its securities market resulted in trading being disrupted for half an hour.

SGX said in a statement "it experienced delays in disseminating trade confirmation messages in the securities market from 1.22pm to 1.52 pm."

"All other functions, including order entry, order withdrawal, order updates and trade matching were unaffected."

SGX's statement confirmed an earlier Reuters report citing several traders that trading on the Singapore stock exchange was disrupted, but had since resumed.

According to a chat seen by Reuters, a trader commented that SGX's servers were "taking their own lunch break". (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)