SINGAPORE, June 11 Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Monday it has renewed the contract of its chief executive officer Magnus Bocker to June 30, 2015.

Bocker, whose current term at the bourse operator expires on Nov. 30, joined SGX on Dec. 1, 2009 and will get a fixed base salary of S$1 million ($777,800) a year, SGX said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2857 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)