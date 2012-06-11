(Adds more details on contract, background)
SINGAPORE, June 11 Singapore Exchange (SGX)
said on Monday it has renewed the contract of its
chief executive Magnus Bocker for another three years as global
turmoil hurts the bourse operator's trading volumes and delays
high-profile listings.
Bocker, whose current term was due to expire at the end of
November, joined SGX at the end of 2009 from the NASDAQ OMX
Group Inc.
"Bocker definitely has a big challenge on his hands," said
Roger Tan, chief executive of SIAS Research. "His biggest
challenge is to re-look at what he's done since his appointment,
what he's done wrong and make the wrong right."
Since taking the helm, Bocker has launched a string of
initiatives to try to boost volumes, including scrapping the
90-minute lunch break and installing a super-fast trading
engine.
But his boldest move - an $8 billion bid for Australia's ASX
- ended in failure when the Australian government
blocked the deal.
The Singapore exchange is feeling the effects of the
downturn in global markets, which is forcing companies to pull
listing plans and weighing on volumes. This month, leading motor
sport company Formula One delayed its plans to list in the
city-state.
SGX chairman Chew Choon Seng said Bocker "will provide known
leadership for the SGX organisation in the uncertain times
ahead."
Under his new contract, Bocker will get a fixed base salary
of S$1 million ($777,800) a year, as well as a discretionary
bonus. In the year ended June 2011, Bocker got a bonus of S$2.25
million on top of his S$750,000 salary, according to the
exchange's annual report.
($1 = 1.2857 Singapore dollars)
