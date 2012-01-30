SINGAPORE Jan 30 Singapore Exchange Ltd said investors in the United States can now directly trade two of its futures contracts from within the country.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission certified on Friday that the FTSE China A50 and MSCI Asia APEX 50 futures contracts may be offered and sold to individuals in the U.S., the Singapore bourse operator said in a statement on Monday.

The FTSE China A50 futures is the only offshore contract that provides exposure to China's domestic A-shares market, while the MSCI Asia APEX 50 is a proxy to the broader MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index, it said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)