SINGAPORE, March 16 High frequency trading (HFT) in Singapore equities is virtually non-existent, the Business Times reported on Friday, citing Singapore Exchange (SGX) president M Ramaswami.

"HFT makes up maybe 30 percent of our derivatives volume but for equities, the percentage is almost zero. Most retail investors are therefore not exposed to any form of HFT," he said, according to Business Times.

SGX last year launched a new trading engine called Reach, which it said was the world's fastest, in a bid to attract new investors. Reach was part of a S$250 million ($197.9 million) technology initiative by SGX.

The move by Asian exchanges to open up to computer-driven trading has led to increasing numbers of algorithmic and high frequency traders setting up shop across regional markets, using complex, automated strategies to execute trades within the space of 10 millionths of a second. ($1 = 1.2635 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)