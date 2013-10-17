SINGAPORE Oct 17 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
posted a 24 percent rise in first-quarter net profit,
beating analysts' forecasts, as broad-based growth across its
units including the bourse's derivatives business lifted
earnings.
Net profit was S$92.3 million ($74.2 million) in
July-September versus S$74.3 million a year earlier. That topped
the S$85.2 million average forecast of six analysts surveyed by
Reuters.
The bourse's derivatives business, which rose to a record
last year, saw a 16 percent gain in revenue to S$51.7 million as
it seeks to become a regional financial futures exchange,
competing against Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
.
SGX has faced flack this month in the local media over
complaints that it stepped in late to tame wild price swings in
three interlinked companies listed on its stock market.
Those complaints come as the exchange is stepping up its
efforts to boost listings by targeting companies in the oil and
gas sector and running an ad campaign to try and encourage more
retail investors to trade in its derivatives market.
($1 = 1.2445 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Ryan Woo)