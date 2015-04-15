(Adds details and quote)
SINGAPORE, April 15 New projects by developers
drove up Singapore private homes sales by 28 percent in March,
the first year-on-year increase since July 2014, but analysts
said the rise did not suggest a sustained recovery was underway
in the residential market.
Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed
developers sold 613 units last month, compared with 480 units in
March 2014. Sales were up 57 percent from the 390 units sold in
February.
Two new large condominium projects, Kingsford Waterbay and
GuocoLand Ltd's Sims Urban Oasis, accounted for a bulk
of the March sales.
Singapore has introduced several rounds of cooling measures
since 2009, sending prices of private residential properties
down 4 percent in 2014, the first year of overall price decline
since the global financial crisis.
"It's still too early to tell if the market has recovered
because there are still some headwinds facing the residential
markets," said Alice Tan, head of research for Knight Frank in
Singapore. She said risks included rising interest rates and a
weaker leasing market.
