SINGAPORE, April 15 New projects by developers drove up Singapore private homes sales by 28 percent in March, the first year-on-year increase since July 2014, but analysts said the rise did not suggest a sustained recovery was underway in the residential market.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 613 units last month, compared with 480 units in March 2014. Sales were up 57 percent from the 390 units sold in February.

Two new large condominium projects, Kingsford Waterbay and GuocoLand Ltd's Sims Urban Oasis, accounted for a bulk of the March sales.

Singapore has introduced several rounds of cooling measures since 2009, sending prices of private residential properties down 4 percent in 2014, the first year of overall price decline since the global financial crisis.

"It's still too early to tell if the market has recovered because there are still some headwinds facing the residential markets," said Alice Tan, head of research for Knight Frank in Singapore. She said risks included rising interest rates and a weaker leasing market.

