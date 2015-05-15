SINGAPORE May 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 47.5 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 1124 units last month, compared with 762 units in April 2014.

The level of sales was up 83.4 percent from the 613 units sold in March.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)