SINGAPORE Aug 11 Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) said on Thursday it will not list IT services unit NCS anytime soon as it wants the unit to first grow its regional business.

"In the short-term, there are no plans for the initial public offering of NCS," SingTel's Singapore CEO Allen Lew said at a media briefing.

"We are more focused at this time on making sure that we can take the key competencies that NCS has, particularly in government space in Singapore, and take that into the region," he added.

NCS, previously called National Computer Systems, was the Singapore government's principal information technology solutions provider until it was privatised and became a part of SingTel in 1997.

It has offices in most of Asia as well as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Lew said NCS, one of the biggest IT services firms in Singapore, will play a key role in helping SingTel transform itself from traditional telecommunications firm into a communications and technology firm that also provides content.

SingTel, Southeast Asia's biggest telecom firm, has been investing in pay TV in Singapore and other content that can be delivered via mobile devices or ultra-high-speed networks to customers in Singapore and Australia.

It posted a surprise 2.9 percent fall in its first quarter net profit earlier on Thursday, hurt by weaker contributions from Indian associate Bharti Airtel. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)