BANGKOK, June 5 Jay Mart PCL, Thailand's mobile handset distributor, said on Friday it has bought a nearly 25 percent stake in Singer Thailand PCL , a distributor of electrical appliances, for almost 1 billion thai baht ($30 million).

Jay Mart will become the largest shareholder of Singer and the deal will help strenghthen business strategies of the two companies, Chief Executive Adisak Sukhumwittaya told Reuters.

Adisak said the transaction was executed via several big lot sales on the Thai stock exchange. ($1 = 33.7300 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; writing by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke)