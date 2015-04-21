SINGAPORE, April 21 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Tuesday said it wants to delist from the Australian stock exchange due to low trading interest.

Singtel has been listed on the ASX in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), which allow foreign companies to trade on the market, since 2001, a company statement said.

In recent years, the number of the company's CDIs has declined significantly, while daily trading volume and liquidity are very low, Singtel said.

Singtel CDIs are expected to be removed from the official ASX list on June 5, after the company requested approval from ASX Ltd to delist.

Singtel said the delisting would not affect its business and operations in Australia. Australia contributed 30 percent of the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in financial year 2014.

Singtel shares on the ASX fell half a percent to A$4.19 on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)