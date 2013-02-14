SINGAPORE Feb 14 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) said on Thursday it has seen the beginning of some stability in the Indian telecom market partly as its associate Bharti Airtel Ltd has begun to remove discounts on its services.

SingTel's CEO Chua Sock Koong told a news conference that Bharti's decision to remove some discounts will be positive for average revenue per user or ARPU trend.

SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator, posted an 8.3 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as weakness in India and the strong Singapore dollar offset improved results from Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)