SINGAPORE May 30 Singapore's telecom regulator
on Wednesday imposed a S$400,000 ($313,300) fine on Singapore
Telecommunications' mobile phone unit, the
largest-ever financial penalty handed out to a telecom firm in
the city-state.
On Sept 6 and 7 last year, some SingTel Mobile Singapore Pte
Ltd (STM) subcribers in the central region encountered
difficulties making and receiving calls as well as receiving
data over the firm's 3G network.
Investigations by the Infocomm Development Authority of
Singapore (IDA) found that the disruption, which affected more
than 5 percent of STM's base stations, was caused by a software
glitch in the new switches that were being installed.
"IDA deemed that STM's efforts to identify the fault and
restore the affected services expeditiously were not
satisfactory," the regulator said in a statement.
"STM could have potentially shortened the duration of the
service disruption," IDA added.
($1 = 1.2769 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)