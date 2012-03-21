SINGAPORE, March 21 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, will lay off around 500 staff in Singapore who will be offered jobs at a unit of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as part of a restructuring.

Sino Huawei Technologies Pte Ltd will then operate and maintain SingTel's copper-based voice and data network infrastructure in Singapore for an initial period of five years starting June, SingTel said in a statement.

"The initiative will allow SingTel to focus on core competencies such as product development, marketing and customer engagement," said Executive Vice President of Networks Tay Soo Meng.

Affected SingTel employees will be offered employment at Huawei with no change to existing roles, responsibilities, remuneration and benefits, the Singapore firm added.

SingTel, which employs around 13,400 people in Singapore, is trying to turn itself into a multimedia content provider to differentiate itself from other telecom firms that provide utility-like services. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)