(Adds details, background)

* Q1 net profit S$916.2 mln vs Reuters consensus S$962.8 mln

* Profit fell due to absence of forex gain, higher India tax

* Says Bharti's African business "progressing well"

By Harry Suhartono

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) , Southeast Asia's biggest telecom firm, posted a surprise 2.9 percent fall in its first quarter net profit on Thursday, hurt by weaker contributions from Indian associate Bharti Airtel.

But SingTel expects an improvement at Bharti , India's top mobile phone carrier in which SingTel has about a one-third stake, as the Indian firm's African operations generate higher revenues and earnings.

"In Africa, Bharti is steadily growing its customer and usage levels, with corresponding improvements in revenue and EBITDA," SingTel's CEO for international operations Hui Weng Cheong said in a statement.

"It has been a year since Bharti began its operations in Africa. Its transformation and restructuring plans are progressing well and Africa is positioned to deliver further growth for Bharti," he added.

Bharti reported a larger-than-expected 28 percent fall in quarterly profit, partly hit by interest costs related to its purchase of the African businesses of Kuwait's Zain.

SingTel's underlying net profit, which excludes exceptional items and exchange differences on capital reduction of certain overseas subsidiaries, net hedging as well as significant exceptional items of associates, fell by a steeper 7.4 percent to S$873 million ($716.8 million).

SingTel bought stakes in mobile operators in high-growth Asian countries such as India, Indonesia and Thailand about a decade ago to boost growth and reduce its reliance on Singapore.

But as these emerging Asian markets mature and growth slows, SingTel has come under pressure to find new growth drivers.

"We will continue to invest for sustained growth into the future. Many of our new initiatives are in the early growth phase and we are on track to transform ourselves beyond a traditional communications company," said Group CEO Chua Sock Koong.

Besides searching for new investments in emerging markets, SingTel has been investing in pay TV in Singapore and other content that can be delivered via mobile devices or ultra-high-speed networks to customers in Singapore and Australia.

Analysts are expecting SingTel's core markets, Singapore and Australia, to benefit in the years to come due to the strong growth in demand for data, driven by increased usage of smart devices such as Apple's iPad and Samsung's Galaxy phones and tablets.

Elsewhere, Indonesian associate PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), had an slightly improved quarter as price competition eased. However, Telkomsel's contribution in Singapore dollar terms fell by nearly 5 percent due to movement in currency.

SingTel has a 35 percent stake in Telkomsel while state-run Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) holds the rest. However the long-term prospects of SingTel's ownership in Telkomsel have come into question after Telkom said it would like to buy SingTel's stake in Telkomsel.

SingTel, the most valuable firm on the Singapore stock market, earned S$916.2 million in the quarter ended June, down from S$943 million a year ago and missing the average forecast of S$962.8 million by four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Its revenue climbed 7.4 percent to S$4.6 billion as the number of subscribers grew by nearly 19 percent to 416 million.

Shares in SingTel, which is 55 percent owned by state investor Temasek Holdings , have fallen by 3.3 percent so far this year, outperforming the broader Singapore market which has dropped nearly 12 percent. ($1 = 1.218 Singapore Dollars) (Editing by Matt Driskill and Kevin Lim)