SINGAPORE Jan 4 State-controlled
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, which has about 50
percent of Singapore's mobile phone market, said on its Facebook
page customers in some areas of this famously efficient
city-state have suffered service outages since Tuesday night.
SingTel, as the company is known, said a large number of its
mobile Internet users in the northern and western areas of the
city were having difficulties sending and receiving e-mails and
accessing the Internet.
"Some 3G customers may be experiencing intermittent
difficulty accessing the Internet via their mobile devices. Our
engineers are working to resolve it as soon as possible," the
company said. The company said later it had restored service and
was continuing to monitor the network, but customer posts on the
company's Facebook page said the service was still spotty.
SingTel officials would not immediately comment on the
breakdown when contacted by Reuters. But hundreds of SingTel
users voiced their frustration over the breakdown on its
Facebook page.
"After our screwed-up transport, now comes our
telecommunications...Is this Singapore standard?," asked Jason
Leng. "The least you can do is to notify us via SMS and not
leave us guessing and worried the fault is with our devices," he
added.
The SingTel breakdown follows a spate of other mishaps in
the city involving its commuter train system as well as flooding
along the city-state's Orchard Road shopping belt in December,
all of which have dented Singapore's reputation for efficient
government and high standards.
SingTel and SMRT, the train operator, are subsidiaries of
Singapore state-owned investment company, Temasek Holdings
.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim and Matt
Driskill)