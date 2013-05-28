HONG KONG May 28 Private equity firms KKR and
Carlyle Group are among the suitors lining up bids for Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd's Australian arm, Optus
Satellite, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
France's Eutelsat Communications SA is also expected to bid,
the people said, with SingTel valuing the business at more than
A$2 billion ($1.93 billion).
Eutelsat, KKR & Co and Carlyle have
each lined up banks to work with during the auction, according
to the people familiar with the matter.
SingTel, whose majority owner is Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings, sent out financial information to
interested bidders on Monday, with a first round bid deadline
set June 14, one of the people said.
The company announced a strategic review of the business in
March. SingTel's Optus business sells TV, telephony and
broadband services to more than 2 million subscribers in
Australia and New Zealand.
Eutelsat was not immediately available for comment. KKR and
Carlyle declined to comment.