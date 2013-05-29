* First round bids due on June 14
* Eutelsat, Blackstone, Providence Equity also expected to
bid
* Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley offering A$1.7 bln
acquisition funding
* Optus Satellite had EBITDA of around A$225 mln for 2012
By Stephen Aldred and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE May 29 Private equity firms
KKR and Carlyle Group are among the suitors lining up bids for
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's Australian unit,
Optus Satellite, people familiar with the matter said, a
business valued at more than A$2 billion ($1.9 billion).
SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator, is
battling tepid growth in its key markets of Singapore and
Australia, and the funds raised from the sale would help it
plough cash into faster-growing businesses.
France's Eutelsat Communications SA, Blackstone Group
and Providence Equity Partners are also expected to bid, the
people said. SingTel is inviting first round offers by June 14,
one of the people said.
Eutelsat has lined up a corporate adviser, while
KKR & Co and Carlyle are discussing deal
financing with banks, the people added.
SingTel, controlled by Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings, sent out financial information to bidders on
Monday, the people said, after announcing a strategic review of
the business in March. SingTel's Optus business sells TV,
telephony and broadband services to more than 2 million
subscribers in Australia and New Zealand.
The suitors are attracted to the steady cashflow generated
by the business as well as low capital expenditure required, the
people added.
SingTel is hoping the auction will receive a boost from debt
funding from the U.S. made available by its advisers Credit
Suisse and Morgan Stanley. The two banks are
providing a loan of around A$1.7 billion that buyers can use for
the acquisition, said two of the people.
Eutelsat was not immediately available for comment.
Blackstone, Carlyle, KKR and Providence declined to comment. The
people declined to be identified because the sale process is
confidential.
THE BUSINESS
Optus Satellite operates a fleet of five satellites, with
another, Optus 10, scheduled for launch in 2013. SingTel, which
acquired the satellite arm when it bought Optus in 2001 for $14
billion, has been struggling to increase its earnings because of
slowing growth in Singaporean and Australian mobile phone
subscriptions and problems at Indian associate Bharti Airtel
.
Optus Satellite had EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) of around A$225 million for 2012,
two of the sources said.
SingTel also has stakes in Thailand's Advanced Info Service
Pcl and the Philippines' Globe Telecom. In
January it agreed to sell its entire 30 percent stake in
Pakistan's Warid Telecom to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Group for
$150 million.
Australia accounted for 65 percent of SingTel's revenue in
the financial year 2012.
Buyout loans from the United States surged to a record $287
billion in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters LPC,
a trend that underscores a return in risk appetite among
investors.
The financing package from Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley
is around seven times Optus' EBITDA, a leverage level not seen
on a buyout in Australia since before the financial crisis.
Australia's commercial banks have refused to lend more than
around four or five times earnings on any buyout deal in recent
years, which is prompting the move to tap U.S. funding. Despite
the higher cost of U.S. financing, higher debt levels increase
returns when private equity firms exit an asset.
KKR's head of Australia, Justin Reizes, at a conference in
March said he sees the availability of such loans opening up
more opportunities for private equity buyouts in Australia.