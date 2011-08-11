SINGAPORE Aug 11 Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) said on Thursday it maintained its projection for single-digit percentage growth in revenue in the current financial year.

"We reconfirm our guidance for FY2012," Group CEO Chua Sock Koong said at a briefing.

SingTel had previously said it expects operating revenue to grow at a low single digit level in Singapore. For Australia, operating revenue and EBITDA will grow by low single digits, SingTel said in a management discussion paper issued at the briefing. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)