BRIEF-IAI Jan. revenue up 38 pct yoy
* Said on Wednesday that its Jan. revenue was over 1.85 million zlotys net, up 38 pct yoy
SINGAPORE Aug 11 Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) said on Thursday it maintained its projection for single-digit percentage growth in revenue in the current financial year.
"We reconfirm our guidance for FY2012," Group CEO Chua Sock Koong said at a briefing.
SingTel had previously said it expects operating revenue to grow at a low single digit level in Singapore. For Australia, operating revenue and EBITDA will grow by low single digits, SingTel said in a management discussion paper issued at the briefing. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* Said on Wednesday that its Jan. revenue was over 1.85 million zlotys net, up 38 pct yoy
* Q4 net sales 575.9 million Swedish crowns ($65 million)versus 559.2 million crowns year ago
* Said on Wednesday that it plans to buy back its shares representing of up to 20.0 pct of stake of total nominal value of 1,365,822 zlotys ($338,251)