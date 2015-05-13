Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd posted a 4.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by strong growth in customers and data services at its regional mobile associates.
Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator, posted a net profit of S$939 million ($709 million) for the three months ended in March, compared with S$898 million in the same period a year ago. Underlying net profit totaled S$950 million.
The average forecast for net profit was S$975 million, according to the three analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 1.3248 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, editing by G Crosse)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)