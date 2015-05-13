SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd posted a 4.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by strong growth in customers and data services at its regional mobile associates.

Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator, posted a net profit of S$939 million ($709 million) for the three months ended in March, compared with S$898 million in the same period a year ago. Underlying net profit totaled S$950 million.

The average forecast for net profit was S$975 million, according to the three analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 1.3248 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, editing by G Crosse)