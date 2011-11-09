* Q2 net profit S$882 mln; Reuters consensus S$900 mln

* Pre-tax profit contribution from Bharti down 37 pct

* Sees low single-digit growth in S'pore, Australia this FY

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) on Thursday posted its sixth straight year-on-year decline in quarterly profit, hit by smaller contributions from Indian associate Bharti Airtel .

SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, also reiterated its guidance for low single-digit operating revenue growth in Singapore for the current financial year, and low single-digit operating revenue and EBITA growth in Australia where it owns the second largest telecom firm Optus.

EBITA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, from Singapore is expected to be stable.

"We continue to pursue growth opportunities in the multimedia as well as ICT (information, communications and technology) space and remain positive on the long-term prospects of mobile data services, particularly in the emerging markets," SingTel's Group Chief Executive Chua Sock Koong said in a statement.

The biggest firm in Singapore by stock market capitalisation earned S$882 million ($685.3 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept 30, down from S$892 million a year ago.

The profit was below the average estimate of S$900 million of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Underlying net profit was S$885 million, down 0.7 percent from a year ago.

Bharti, India's biggest mobile phone operator, provided the biggest drag on earnings, contributing S$131 million in pretax profit -- a drop of 37 percent from a year ago.

The Indian firm last week reported a bigger-than-expected 38 percent fall in its second quarter net profit due to higher interest costs, foreign exchange losses and another weak performance in Africa.

SingTel's revenue for the quarter climbed 3.9 percent to S$4.6 billion as the total number of subscribers, including associates, grew by around 15 percent to 424 million.

SingTel's growth has faltered in recent quarters due to slower growth as its mobile phone associates in India, Indonesia and Thailand face maturing home markets and are no longer expanding as quickly.

Shares in SingTel, which is 55 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings , have risen by 3.6 percent so far this year, outperforming the 10 percent fall in the broader Singapore market .

($1 = 1.287 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)