SINGAPORE Feb 13 Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) posted a 9.6 percent
fall in third-quarter net profit as weak results from Indian
affiliate Bharti Airtel Ltd and gains in the Singapore
dollar versus regional currencies hurt earnings.
SingTel, Southeast Asia's biggest telecom firm, reported on
Monday a net profit of S$902 million for the quarter ended
December, down from S$998 million a year ago.
The profit lagged the average forecast of S$922 million by
four analysts surveyed by Reuters. The underlying net profit was
S$895 million, 7.6 percent below the S$968 million posted a year
ago.
"The strong gain in mobile customers in Singapore during the
quarter led to higher acquisition and retention costs, while
contributions from the regional mobile associates declined due
to their weaker currencies and 3G losses from Bharti India,"
SingTel said in a statement.
SingTel's earnings in recent quarters has been dragged by
the $9 billion acquisition of African mobile phone operations by
Bharti in 2010.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim;Editing by Saeed Azhar)