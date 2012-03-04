SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday it will
introduce a new organisational structure focused more on
products than geographical divisions and will buy Amobee Inc, a
mobile advertising solutions firm, for $321 million.
Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications company said the
new structure will take effect on April 1 and comprise three
groups -- consumer, digital services and information and
communications technology (ICT).
Paul O'Sullivan, now the head of SingTel's Australian unit
Optus, will lead the Group Consumer division and Allen Lew, now
the head of Singapore operations, will be in charge of digital
services.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by John O'Callaghan)