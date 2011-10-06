SINGAPORE Oct 6 Singapore Telecommunications said on Thursday it was not in talks to sell its 35 percent stake in Indonesia's biggest mobile phone operator Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) to state-owned Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) .

The remarks came after Telkom, Indonesia's largest telecommunication firm which owns 65 percent stake in Telkomsel, said on Wednesday that SingTel is willing to sell its stake to Telkom.

"SingTel has a good partnership with both Telkom and Telkomsel and we continue to be a long term strategic investor in Indonesia. There were no discussions with respect to any sale of our stake in Telkomsel, formal or informal," the company said in an email to Reuters.

